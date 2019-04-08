JAMESTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A Jamestown man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death there on Sunday.
Wayne Ellis Kassow, 37, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Mark Anthony Jennings, 36.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of District Attorney General Jared Effler, responded to a home on Casto Knepp Road after Fentress County Sheriff deputies found Jennings' body.
Kassow was developed as a suspect and was arrested on Monday morning. Bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.