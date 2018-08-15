James Shaw Jr.’s life changed the moment he disarmed the Waffle House shooter almost four months ago.
“The celebrity that I have now is something new,” Shaw said. “It's something that came with the territory of me just trying to save my life, and by saving my life I saved other peoples lives."
Over the last four months Shaw has been honored by MTV and shared his story on major outlets like Ellen and Steve Harvey.
"As long as we can keep the story relevant then we can do something about the story and hopefully we can do something about mass shootings in general,” Shaw said.
Shaw is hosting “Come Together Day” at Tennessee State University on Sunday, August 26th from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. The event will include an anti-violence rally, along with fun and games meant to bring all walks of life together.
"The shootings that we've had in Nashville are through the roof,” Shaw said. "I want everybody to come together and I want to try and think of a resolution."
A way to prevent another mass shooting or other violent crime in the community.
"The incident I was in affected the world, and before I can try and get the world to come together I have to make sure I can get Nashville to come together first,” Shaw said.
“Come Together Day” will also be the launch of the James Shaw Jr. Foundation.
The purpose of the James Shaw Jr. Foundation (JSJF), is to raise awareness and take action around public issues stemming from mass community violence. JSJF works to reduce violence (including, but not limited to gun violence, social violence and economic violence) by addressing mental and social health issues before tragedy occurs.
Many of the survivors of the Waffle House shooting are still dealing with the physical and mental wounds, if you would like to help you can visit GoFundMe.
If you would like to donate to the James Shaw Jr. Foundation you can do so through the Cash app for the iPhone or Android.
