Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. was one of 158 people who qualified to interview for Nashville's Community Oversight Board.
However, Shaw did not show up to his interview on time, prompting a discussion among Metro Council members about whether Shaw should be granted the opportunity to interview in a different time slot in the future.
A memo sent January 3 from Vice Mayor Jim Shulman says, "A nominee who does not appear before the Special Subcommittee at the appointed time shall be deemed to have withdrawn his/her name from nomination."
Shaw was scheduled to appear before the interviewing committee at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. He arrived 20 minutes late after accidentally going to the wrong building. The interviews for the Oversight Board last just ten minutes.
After brief deliberation, Shulman announced that Shaw would be permitted to interview Saturday at 3:00 p.m., as long as he shows up on time.
