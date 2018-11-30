NASHVILLE (WSMV) -- James Shaw Jr., the hero of the Antioch Waffle House shooting, led the Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday morning, replacing Kid Rock as Grand Marshal.
Rock still attended the parade on Saturday, watching from the rooftop of his bar on Broadway.
Parade organizers made the abrupt decision to rescinded Rock's official roll after he made derogatory comments about "The View" co-host Joy Behar on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning.
The move was confirmed in a statement released Friday:
“The 65th Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1 will not feature Kid Rock, who had previously volunteered to serve as its Grand Marshal. Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community and have invited James Shaw, Jr., who became a community hero after stopping a shooting at a local Waffle House earlier this year, to be honored. The parade is a fun family tradition that also raises money for worthy charitable causes. We appreciate the hundreds of community volunteers who are working hard to make this year’s parade another great event.”
Earlier in the day, Mayor David Briley said he was "inclined not to attend" if Kid Rock was the Grand Marshal in the parade.
Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell also tweeted that he would not attend if Kid Rock remained involved.
Others involved in the event, like Tootsies Orchid Lounge owner Steve Smith, expressed outage about Rock's removal from festivities.
Smith said that the public should be embracing Kid Rock for donating his time and was adamant that Kid Rock should still be the Grand Marshal of the parade.
"Kid Rock donated his time, Vanderbilt is the recipient, [and] we are the owners of this parade," Smith said. "We put on this parade for children, it's the adults that did this."
When asked if Smith was involved in the decision making process regarding the parade, he said he had not been called but maintained that Kid Rock will continue his role in the parade if the city doesn't refund him for his expenses in organizing the parade.
"If the city wants to refund me my quarter of a million, they can run the parade," said Smith. "[Kid Rock] will be in the parade tomorrow and will be the Grand Marshal."
Tootsie's attorney announced Friday night that they plan to file a lawsuit for "tortuous interference" against the City of Nashville, Piedmont Natural Gas, and Julie Stadler, one of the parade's producers.
News4 asked if Smith's request for a refund was granted after Shaw lead the parade procession, but we have not heard back. Stay tuned for updates.
