NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - James Shaw Jr., the man hailed as a hero the night four people were killed inside a Waffle House in Antioch, testified on the first day of Travis Reinking’s trial.

Shaw tackled Reinking and fought with him until the gun was out of his hands that early morning in April 2018.

“There was a voice that told me to do it, do it now, and I acted upon that voice,” Shaw testified on Monday.

Jurors saw the video of the moments that Shaw stopped the shooting, potentially saving many more lives that night.

Shaw tackled Reinking, who appeared to not be wearing pants, and wrestling him out of the restaurant. Shaw grabbed the gun and threw it over the Waffle House bar counter.

He explained the moments he said he knew he had a second to act and he said it was life or death then.

“I ran through the door as fast as I could. It was just a short corridor. It was really only two steps that I took behind the door, and I just rain through the door thinking it’s either just going to be me or him or it’s going to be death,” Shaw testified.

Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, Akilah DaSilva and DeEbony Groves died in the shooting.

People with those victims also testified on the first day of the trial. Some of them were also shot and have been though more than a dozen surgeries since because of their injuries.

Abede DaSilva, the brother of Akilah DaSilva, was one of the first to take the stand on Monday.

“All of a sudden, I just seen glass plates and bullets flying, like hitting the glasses inside the store, like the dishes that were set up over the stove in Waffle House in the kitchen,” DaSilva testified. “I ducked down, and I went toward the right towards the bathroom.”

On the day of the shooting, police said the 30-year-old Reinking walked into the Waffle House with an AR-15 and opened fire.

Police arrested Reinking after a 34-hour manhunt. A grand jury indicted Reinking in 2019 on 17 counts, including four of first-degree murder.

Due to his mental state, the trial had been delayed while Reinking underwent treatment for schizophrenia. He has since been deemed fit to stand trial.

Reinking has pleaded not guilty to the crime and now faces life in prison.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in 2020 he would not seek the death penalty in this case.