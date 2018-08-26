The man hailed a hero in the Antioch Waffle House shooting is taking a big step in his campaign to end gun violence in Music City.
James Shaw Jr. hosted "Come Together Day" on Sunday.
Shaw says everyone needs to be the best versions of themselves, and work to make Nashville a better place for all. Shaw says he wants to be a voice, for the voiceless.
“Shootings are all different, but they're all the same when someone's life is lost,” he said. “Death doesn't care what color you are, what age you are. It's just death.”
Each day, Shaw is reminded of the four lives lost on April 22, 2018. Shaw says Sunday’s event is a celebration and memorial for those victims. It is also for the countless victims lost to gun violence in Nashville, and across the country.
“They don't get to tell their story anymore, like I do,” Shaw explains. “And that's why I want to tell my story and do the things I do.”
Mayor David Briley attended the event, as Shaw announced his new charity foundation.
The James Shaw Jr. Foundation is aimed at combating gun violence, and addressing mental health issues.
Briley believes Shaw is in a unique position to do so.
“It's abstract to all of us. We'll hear something (about shootings) on TV. James was there. I think it really showed him how important it is to make a change in this area,” said Briley. “He's pulling things together to make Nashville a better place.”
Shaw knows how much his life has changed. Sunday’s event served as a reminder of how many lives he continues to touch.
“I’ve had conversations with The Man Upstairs and, as much as I didn't want my life to change, I had to put myself second and learn it wasn't really about me. It's about how many people I can help.”
Shaw recently got back from Miami where he had several youth speaking engagements. Shaw says he's wanting to inspire young people to be the best versions of themselves.
