NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - James Kenton’s home improvement license is now suspended, pending formal revocation/suspension hearings. Those hearings will take place in November at the next board meeting.
Kenton was not present for the hearing, but his attorney, Joe Calvert, spoke on his behalf.
The board addressed consumer complaints, Kenton’s alleged criminal history and not being truthful on his license application.
Our Call 4 Action team has investigated Kenton and spoke with numerous homeowners who say Tennessee Metal Roofing did subpar work on their home.
