SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, is not pregnant according to Sullivan County jail records.
WCYB reports Boswell previously said in an interview she was pregnant, which prevented her from taking a polygraph test.
“I am pregnant…that’s why they won’t give me a polygraph. Due to policy if you are pregnant, they will not give you one,” she said.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a press conference Wednesday that Megan made false statements to police.
“She was never asked to meet us for a polygraph test,” Sheriff Cassidy said. “We don’t have a polygraph examiner. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does the polygraphs and we never set up any interview for her.”
Records show on Monday, Feb. 24 there were four pregnant inmates at the Sullivan County Jail. When Megan was booked into jail on Tuesday, there were still only four inmates listed as pregnant.
Sheriff Cassidy says Megan has not been telling the truth throughout the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.