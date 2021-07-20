GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - First responders are on the scene of a tanker truck crash into the Roaring River in Jackson County.
A tanker truck rolled off Roaring River Road into the river and is leaking oil, according to a social media post by the Jackson County E-911 Center. Roaring River Road is closed just before the Dirt Caves.
Authorities advise residents not to be in the water or to get water out of the river until all is clear.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
