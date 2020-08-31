GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been arrested after on arson charges after an indictment was issued by the Jackson County Grand Jury.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Kevin Dyer, 39, was indicted on two counts of burning of personal property, one count of vandalism over $250,000, one count of vandalism $2,500-$10,000 and two counts of theft over $1,000 after an investigation by TBI special agents and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 5, 2019, authorities began investigating a fire involving tractors and other equipment on Bethel Palk Road. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the fire was deliberately set.
On Aug. 17, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Dyer. He was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
