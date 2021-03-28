GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Jackson County EMS crews and 911 employees were forced to evacuate its building Sunday morning because of flooding.
Officials said the building at 316 N. Murray St. began flooding at 2 a.m.
EMS crews are stationed in two different non-flooded portions of the county. The 911 employees have been operating out of a mobile 911 trailer that has been placed outside the flood zone.
EMS and 911 response have remained available throughout the evacuation.
The timetable for return to the building is unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.