GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Jackson County.
Amber Gilly Smith was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on Monday.
She is believed to be without her medication. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. She is 5’4”, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have information about Amber’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 931-268-0180 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
