JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dramatic new photos show the rescue of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter from surging flood waters in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Rescue squad was called to Flatt Dyer Road around 10 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers arriving on the scene found a mother and her daughter trapped in a car with fast-moving around them.
Crews set up a line and pulled the mother and girl to safety one at a time.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.