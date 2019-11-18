John Stanley Reece

JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- 55-year-old John Stanley Reece was investigated by TBI on allegations of physically and sexually abusing a child.

On September 5th, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations began investigating Reece on complaints of child physical and sexual abuse.

A Grand Jury in Jackson County indicted Reece on one count of child abuse/neglect, one count of aggravated domestic assault, and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. He was arrested the same day on the indictments, November 4th, and was released after posting $25,000 bond.

