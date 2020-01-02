NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A truck has jackknifed on an I-65 overpass, and has one lane blocked for at least an hour.
The truck jackknifed on a bridge near Long Hollow Pike on I-65, and has the right northbound lane blocked.
Emergency crews are at the location, and will work to clear the wreck, expected to be complete by about 4:00pm.
