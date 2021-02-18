Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down I-65 South in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound has been shut down following a jack-knifed tractor trailer crash just south of I-840 in Williamson County.
Crews are working to clear an Amazon 18-wheeler that is blocking southbound lanes of travel.
Here is the 18-wheeler that was covering all lanes on 65 South at 840. Currently all southbound lanes are closed. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/uuBfX7JNZa— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 18, 2021
TDOT has not estimated a clear time for this crash yet.
News4 has a crew on the scene to learn the latest information.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
