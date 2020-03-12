LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) – Jack Daniels Distillery has announced it is suspending tours starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
It was also announced Miss May Bobo’s Restaurant and the Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will also be closed temporarily. Distillery operations will continue as normal.
The distillery says its goal is to help minimize the risk to employees and guests as well as to help lower the probability of the virus spreading to employees, their families and the community.
Jack Daniels will honor existing tour reservations happening before Monday. The distillery will be closed until the health emergency subsides.
All tickets previously purchased are refundable.
