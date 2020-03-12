Jack Daniel's

23 Febuary 2018, USA, Lynchburg: The typical Jack Daniel's font on a whiskey barrel. Company founder Jack Daniel established his first distillery in 1866. With its production of about 90 million litres, Jack Daniel's is America's top-selling whiskey brand today. Photo: Kyle Dean Reinford/dpa (Photo by Kyle Dean Reinford/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) – Jack Daniels Distillery has announced it is suspending tours starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was also announced Miss May Bobo’s Restaurant and the Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will also be closed temporarily. Distillery operations will continue as normal.

The distillery says its goal is to help minimize the risk to employees and guests as well as to help lower the probability of the virus spreading to employees, their families and the community.

Jack Daniels will honor existing tour reservations happening before Monday. The distillery will be closed until the health emergency subsides.

All tickets previously purchased are refundable.

 

