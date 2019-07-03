The Jim Beam facility in Kentucky is charred after a fire Tuesday night. Authorities said a warehouse storing aging bourbon caught fire and spread to another structure. Nearly 45,000 barrels of whiskey are gone. Officials believe lightning may have started the fire.
What happens if a fire were to hit a place like the Jack Daniel Distillery? We headed to Lynchburg to answer that question.
Downtown Lynchburg is a place of fix-ins, of ice cream parlors, of MoonPies in general store windows and of people crowding under outdoor ceiling fans to escape the heat. A little, tight-knit place has deep connections to one name.
"I would tell you Jack Daniel's and Lynchburg are inseparable," said Jack Daniel's master distiller Jeff Arnett. "The distillery, the jobs that it provides, it's the economic engine for Moore County. Every drop of Jack Daniel's is made here, even after all these years."
In a business where everyone just knows each other, Arnett's keeping up to speed on the fire at the Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky.
"It's a tragedy," Arnett said. "I absolutely hate it for Jim Beam. To have something like that happen here would mean there'd be no Jack Daniel's anywhere."
Arnett said that's why his distillery has prepared for the worst by equipping warehouses for lightning protection.
"We have over 30 employees who are state certified firefighters," said Arnett. "All of our warehouses have sprinkler systems. We have about 6-million gallons of fire fighting water in the loop. All our warehouses have some sort of berm or drainage system around them, so if they would catch fire and collapse, they wouldn't flow."
Arnett also said newer warehouses are built with the distance of a football field between them.
"For a place that's been around 153 years, I think you want to do everything you can to be around another 153," he said.
