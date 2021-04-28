SOUTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville mother says it’s past time for justice in her son’s murder case.

Metro police said someone shot Leondrae Ridley and his friend while they were sitting in an SUV. The shooting happened back in 2017 on the driveway right outside the Ridley family’s home on Flora Maxwell Road in South Nashville.

+3 Father of 5 shot, killed in front yard of south Nashville home Metro police are searching for the gunman accused of fatally shooting a father of five and injuring another man.

“That 31st of October 2017 destroyed my life,” Leathal Ridley, Leondrae Ridley’s mother said.

For Leathal Ridley, it feels like her son’s murder happened yesterday.

“It’s time for justice to be served. He deserves it and that’s his right to rest in peace,” Ridley said.

Mother of South Nashville murder victim pushing for answers SOUTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than two years later and no arrests have been made in a So…

MNPD said Leondrae Ridley and his friend were sitting in an SUV. That Halloween night in 2017, someone shot them on the driveway right outside the Ridley family’s home.

There have been no leads and no one is calling in.

"I feel raped. I feel robbed. I feel cheated and all I'm asking is just for some justice,” Ridley said.

It’s why Ridley is working to find out who took her son away from his family. His fiancé and his five children want that answer too.

"How do you get up in the morning and go about your life knowing you murdered somebody? How do you live with yourself?,” Ridley said.

Each day is a struggle, but she has faith, praying every night and every morning.

"This is my future. This is my life,” Ridley said.

She constantly wears a special t-shirt so her son can still be with the family during holidays and birthdays. Ridley will always remember her son as a family man surrounded with friends.

"I miss his laughter. I miss his face and I still wait on him to come home,” Ridley said.

Ridley told News4 she will never have closure, but getting answers will help.

She is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or her pastor at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

News4 checked in with MNPD on Wednesday and was told there were no updates in the case.