NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There are some major concerns about security in Washington, D.C. following the riot inside the U.S. Capitol.
Some lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are moving forward discussing possible impeachment measures against President Donald Trump.
News4 spoke with Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper on Monday who was in Washington during the riot. He said it was unlike anything he’s ever seen before during his time in office.
He said he and his staff had to shelter in place, barricade the door, and stay quiet. He was locked down in his office for six hours and described looking back at those moments from nearly a week ago.
"I think in retrospect, we may be lucky that the insurrection was so poorly planned. It's not just a wakeup call, it's kind of like a minor heart attack that our country has suffered,” Cooper said.
Cooper said he supports invoking the 25th amendment and impeaching President Trump for a second time.
"It was live on TV. We all saw it and my judgment is that the president should be removed from office. Of course, he should've been removed before, but we couldn't get the senate to convict,” Cooper said.
Republican members of Congress have also responded. Rep. Scott DesJarlais issued a statement.
“I oppose any impeachment efforts put forth by the House.
President Trump has announced a smooth, orderly and seamless transfer of power. His team is ensuring the Biden-Harris administration has everything they need to assume office.
This impeachment is quite frankly, frivolous. The House has already impeached President Trump once, to put the American people through another trial is a waste of taxpayers’ money.
The 74 million people who voted for the president are constantly under attack by the left and feel more disenfranchised now than ever before. This impeachment is nothing more than political grandstanding that is looking to silence anyone with an opposing view.
Many of my constituents are angered and upset by House leadership’s decision to move forward on this. Should it come to a vote on the House floor I will vote no.”
