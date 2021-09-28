US-VOTE

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging you to do three things:

  • register to vote
  • check your voter registration status
  • show your friends, coworkers, and neighbors how to register 

You can register online now by clicking here. All you need is your Tennessee driver's license or a photo ID ready to register.

