DONELSON, TN (WSMV) – Friday night lights come with a new meaning for Donelson Christian Academy.
“It means a lot, I think as a community. It means a lot to the team,” Kia Lewis, a parent said.
Lewis has twin boys on the team. It's their first home football game since a tornado hit in March.
"They've really shown to be DCA strong,” Lewis said.
"The tornado lifted that roof so much that you could just see the blue sky,” Headmaster Keith Singer told News4.
Singer said the tornado caused about $15 million worth of damage.
“Your initial thought is you're a little bit in shock. For most people, the initial impression was tears,” Singer said.
Singer said the area housing Pre-K through 2nd grade was the hardest hit. The school has plans in store that are already underway.
All around campus you can see rebuilding efforts. For example, what used to be two classrooms hit by the tornado is now a room for the band.
The rebuild will come in stages. Each will have their special moments for the school community.
"It's another step in a great direction. It's another step of us being together as a community,” Singer said.
Faith is providing them strength over the last six months. It’s not just for the community, but also for students.
“They can look back on and say that was a difficult time and certainly some amazing challenges we had to walk through as a community, but they can look back and say, but god showed up in incredible ways,” Singer said.
“I think as a parent, you feel great now seeing all of the things coming together,” Lewis said.
Singer told News4 he hopes campus will be entirely rebuilt by next school year.
