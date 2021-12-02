"It's A Wonderful Life" comes to Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Much like The Nutcracker, a theater group in Franklin hopes its upcoming show will become a must-see holiday tradition.
Studio Tenn is rehearsing the beloved classic It's A Wonderful Life at the Jamison Theater inside The Factory.
It's presented as a 1940s LIVE radio broadcast in which George Bailey's life unfolds on Christmas Eve, and will mark the theater's first LIVE show since the pandemic closed its doors.
It also marks Patrick Cassidy's directorial debut as artistic director.
The long-time Broadway star happens to be the son of actress Shirley Jones, and brother of former teen idols Sean Cassidy and the late David Cassidy.
“It is a dramatic, incredibly different way of doing It’s a Wonderful Life,” Cassidy said. "And yet it evokes all of the emotion, tears and things that we get from that film. And we just want people to come back the theater, because the theater is magical.”
The show opens December 9th and runs through Christmas Eve.
Tickets for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play are on sale now on the Studio Tenn website and Ticketmaster.
