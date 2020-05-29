NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Looking at the events in Minneapolis, the death of George Floyd and the protests pains Nolensville resident Ingrid Rowland to her very core.
“To watch a man think so little of another person, that he would just rest his knee and choke the life out of him in broad daylight, says to me that we are not thought much of, as a race...as a people, and it hurts! I mean, it’s a hurt that you can’t describe,” Rowland said.
Rowland is a loving wife and mom. Raising three Black men, she can’t help but worry.
“For me it didn’t start with this. I have three sons. They are 29, 22 and 24. And so now, all of them have graduated college. TN State and one from MTSU. And of course, me as a mom, they’re good guys. And their father and I adore them to the ends of the earth,” Rowland said.
Even before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rowland says this fear of them making it home safely goes back generations.
“I can believe and trust that they’re not going to do anything to cause that. But the perception of them as young black men is what is frightening,” Rowland said.
Every time she watches the video where Floyd says “I can’t breathe” Rowland says the emotions in the pit of her stomach rise to the surface.
“It’s a feeling of overwhelming sadness. Overwhelming hurt. Just disdain that we as a culture are seen in a light where we are less than,” Rowland said.
Rowland says she can only hope we as a nation can unify, come together and listen to one another, allowing her to live that fear she has for her sons lives and finally release it.
