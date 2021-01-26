BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSMV) - A Gallatin man was staying at a hotel in the Birmingham area when a deadly tornado touched down and ripped through the building.

Richard Ring was on his way to Florida when he stopped for the night at the hotel.

"It was just like, wow, is this the end? Thank goodness we all made it out alive and it's just a building that's destroyed," Ring said.

Ring recalled the moment he took cover as the storm tore through the building.

"I just decided to go in the bathroom and crawl underneath the sink," he said. "I grabbed a towel, put it over me and just rode it out. All of a sudden the windows blew out in my room, the lights went out, the sirens shrieked and it was surreal."

All the hotel guests have been accounted for and were fortunately unharmed by the storm.

Officials say the devastating storm has killed at least one person and injured dozens more. The storm has caused extensive damage in parts of Alabama.