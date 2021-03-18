NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – On Saturday, 10,000 people will be getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville. It's part of the city's mass vaccination event happening at Nissan Stadium.

“It is emotional in that it signals us emerging from the pandemic,” Kelli Klein who signed up to get the vaccine said.

It's been months since Kelli Klein has seen her family. She'll be getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Final preparations for Nissan Stadium 10,000 person vaccination site Saturday Nashville is two days away from a mass vaccination site at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"It's not a free pass to do whatever you want, but it does mean that I can get together with close friends if they're also vaccinated, and I'm really looking forward to having a wider social circle,” Klein said.

Klein is one of 10,000 people who got an appointment for the mass vaccination drive-thru event. She has asthma and another lung condition allowing her to get a shot now. With so many people getting the vaccine, hundreds of volunteers will be there to help too.

"So, I'll get to be one of the first faces that people see when they arrive,” Alex Dorman with Hands On Nashville said. Dorman will be confirming appointments that day. She's one of 700 volunteers who signed up.

Dorman is also the program director for Hands On Nashville, which is a nonprofit that helped recruit volunteers.

"The opportunity to actually do something to help actively move the needle to the direction of controlling this pandemic and helping people return to their lives is really inspiring and energizing for me,” Dorman said.

Each person who signed up will get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After Klein gets her shot, she hopes to go back into work and visit her family once they're vaccinated.

"I haven't seen them in a while and I think you don't realize how much you miss someone until you're forced to not see them for your own heath's sake,” Klein said.

If you do have an appointment, Metro Health said to try to get to Nissan Stadium as close to that time as possible. The shot will be going in your upper arm so keep that in mind when you pick out your clothes for that day.

The health department also stressed carpooling to keep the line moving. The mass vaccination event will be going on from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Metro Health said they’re planning to have more in the coming weeks in other parts of Nashville. Those details have not been released yet.