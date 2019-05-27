EAST RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - Brian Hall didn't anticipate what was going to happen when he suddenly got a flat tire and couldn't drive through the drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A just south of Chattanooga.
The incident happened two weeks ago. Hall wrote on his Facebook profile that as soon as his tire went flat, workers at the Chick-fil-A restaurant sprang into action complete with a hydraulic jack.
"They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn't be cold and put two cookies in there for free!" said Hall.
The second mile service provided by employees of the fast food restaurant were met with high praise by Hall.
"Those people are truly doing the lord's work over there!" said Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.