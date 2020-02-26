NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In an effort to prepare for a real world critical incident, Clarksville Police, Fire, and EMS will participate in an all day exercise at Tennova Healthcare this Saturday.
The hospital says the drill will cause a higher number of ambulances and police cars to be on campus between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. but signage will be posted for patients and staff.
Tennova says they also plan to notify all visitors Saturday morning but don't expect the drill to interrupt any appointments or care at the facility.
While visitor and emergency room parking lots will not be effected, the back employee parking lot is expected to be used for Emergency Command Centers.
The critical incident exercise is not an uncommon practice for Tennova. They say the hospital participates in various public safety drills throughout the year.
