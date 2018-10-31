If you're looking for Halloween costumes at Performance Costume Studios, chances are it's here, in fact, "they're here" too... a Poltergeist-friendly hunt for a last-minute costume.
Jonda Bright says her Halloweens are all about family.
"I think it reminds me of my Grandmother and she was all around fun, just fun."
Superheroes are hot sellers, politics are not.
Trump and Putin are no go's, so is Kennedy, Obama, Nixon, and Hillary.
So you need to go in another direction.
How about an animal mask? Lions and Tigers and Dolphins?
Everybody just wants to be someone else.
Robert Smith dressed up as a Metro Cop, check that... Robert Smith actually IS a Metro Cop. He's working security... it's confusing here.
But it's fun.
"You put a costume on and you become that person, escape your real world for a little while..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.