Remember when days were just called Monday, Tuesday and Thursday? Now, it seems every day has a special name.
National Sourdough Bread Day, Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, National Ferret Day and Chocolate Mousse Day...and all of those are just the first three days of April.
It's exhausting. So it's good that today is National Relaxation Day.
On top of the Westin Hotel, they set up Rhapsody Spa Massage Chairs and offered customers a free chance to relax.
"We've had quite a few people this morning."
A chance to just chill.
"Some juices, frozen grapes, lavender neck rest, get them in the mood."
"Definitely need to take a day for mental health we're here to help with that."
And it works.
Back in the real world, relaxing is not so easy. Good luck with deep breaths when you're job is making sure that 23,000-pound block doesn't come crashing down.
Good luck relaxing when you work all day with electricity.
"Oh yeah, every day, no relaxing at all. The one minute you relax it's not good."
For the Westin, a great idea, but in today's world, not so practical. We're all just to busy to relax.
