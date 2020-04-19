NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It’s supposed to spread awareness about what these victims go through.
One victim is Marianne Purcell-Dunavant. In 2007, her fiancé, Chris, was killed during a robbery.
“I pulled up, and you could just see the lights from the emergency vehicles, and the cops, and the ambulance and all of that,” she said.
Purcell-Dunavant has continually fought for victims rights since that day. Since she wasn’t married to Chris, she couldn’t get any information about his case.
“Chris and I lived together and we’re planning life together,” she said. “He was my dreamer, and so he was every part of an exciting future that I looked forward to.”
She’s now advocating for Marcy’s Law. Purcell-Dunavant and other advocates are trying to get it passed in Tennessee. It would redefine the term “victim” so both the victims family and people the victim lived with are included. It’ll also changes words in present laws to make them mandatory.
The state Tennessee state capitol and bicentennial mall will be lit in purple all week to support these victims.
“Where do you go from there when you’re told the person you love more than anything is gone and not coming home with you,” Purcell-Dunavant said.
