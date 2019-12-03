You are the owner of this article.
It's NASCAR Champion's Week in Downtown Nashville

NASCAR Champion's Week
NASCAR

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For three days, NASCAR is taking over Nashville leading up to the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The inaugural 2019 NASCAR Champion's Week in downtown Nashville will be a week of celebration and fun. NASCAR fans will get a chance to see all 16 of the race cars that competed in the 2019 Monster Energy Series playoffs, as well as meet their favorite NASCAR drivers.

On Thursday, the NASCAR Champion will be crowned and their season will be celebrated at an event at Music City Center.

Here's a list of events happening during Champion's Week:

What

When 

 Where

CHAMPION'S WEEK FAN FEST

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 12p-8p
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - 12p-8p
Thursday, Dec. 5 - 12p-4p

Riverfront Park, Downtown Nashville

AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 3p-4p
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - 1:30p-2:30p, 3p-4p
Thursday, Dec. 5 - 12p-1p, 1:30p-2:30p		Riverfront Park, Downtown Nashville

NASCAR NIGHT AT THE OPRY, HOSTED BY PNC BANK

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 9:30pRyman Auditorium, Downtown Nashville

BURNOUTS ON BROADWAY

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - 6pLower Broadway between 5th and 1st Avenues

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AWARDS RED CARPET

Thursday, Dec. 5 - 4:45pMusic City Center, Downtown Nashville

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AWARDS

Thursday, Dec. 5 - 6pMusic City Center, Downtown Nashville
Burnouts on Broadway Map

Broadway between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue will be closed on Wednesday afternoon for the Burnouts on Broadway event.

For tickets and more information about Champion's Week, click here to learn more on the NASCAR website.

