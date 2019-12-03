It's NASCAR Champion's Week in Downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For three days, NASCAR is taking over Nashville leading up to the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The inaugural 2019 NASCAR Champion's Week in downtown Nashville will be a week of celebration and fun. NASCAR fans will get a chance to see all 16 of the race cars that competed in the 2019 Monster Energy Series playoffs, as well as meet their favorite NASCAR drivers.
On Thursday, the NASCAR Champion will be crowned and their season will be celebrated at an event at Music City Center.
Here's a list of events happening during Champion's Week:
What
When
Where
CHAMPION'S WEEK FAN FEST
Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 12p-8p
|Riverfront Park, Downtown Nashville
AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS
|Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 3p-4p
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - 1:30p-2:30p, 3p-4p
Thursday, Dec. 5 - 12p-1p, 1:30p-2:30p
|Riverfront Park, Downtown Nashville
NASCAR NIGHT AT THE OPRY, HOSTED BY PNC BANK
|Tuesday, Dec. 3 - 9:30p
|Ryman Auditorium, Downtown Nashville
BURNOUTS ON BROADWAY
|Wednesday, Dec. 4 - 6p
|Lower Broadway between 5th and 1st Avenues
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AWARDS RED CARPET
|Thursday, Dec. 5 - 4:45p
|Music City Center, Downtown Nashville
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AWARDS
|Thursday, Dec. 5 - 6p
|Music City Center, Downtown Nashville
Broadway between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue will be closed on Wednesday afternoon for the Burnouts on Broadway event.
For tickets and more information about Champion's Week, click here to learn more on the NASCAR website.
