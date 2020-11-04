NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Halfway into the first week of ever of legal sports betting in Tennessee, we meet the only female sports bookie in the state.
“Like three reporters have now asked me ‘do you know you're the only female?’
It’s game on for sports gambling in Tennessee, and you can bet on Tina Hodges. “As a rookie bookie, I might be the only female,” she said. She launched one of Tennessee’s first four sports books Sunday, called Action 24/7, and that's not the only trail she's blazing.
“I was first approached by a lady out in California. She was doing an article and she asked me if I knew I was the only licensed female bookie in the united states. I said, ‘I don't know. I don't know that.’”
It’s a world Hodges is no stranger to. “I love to gamble. I love to gamble. I love to go to Las Vegas,” she said. “As soon as the law passed, we incorporated like within a week or two. We knew it was something we wanted to do.”
And when Hodges does something, she does it with heart. “Online sports gambling has been unlicensed. I think there’s been little commitment to giving players the experience they deserve,” she explained. “That’s something that I’m very excited to do, very excited to bring a different level of player experience.”
As far as whether she thinks she's breaking a glass ceiling: “I would say there are many women in Las Vegas who already broke that glass barrier, because women fill the ranks in the casinos and the executive rolls in Las Vegas,” Hodges said. “I just think it’s starting to spread out across the United States.”
Her bets are on progress. “We’ve come a long, long way… I have three girls, and I tell them 'you can do anything you want to.' It doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman, old, young, black, white. If you set your mind to it, learn the industry, learn everything you want to know about the business, and just go for it.’”
Hodges said Action 24/7 will eventually be available as an app.
If you or anyone you know has a problem with gambling, you can reach out to the National Problem Gambling Helpline at:
Call: 1-800-522-4700
Text: 1-800-522-4700
Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat
