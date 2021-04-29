It's been confirmed a tornado hit Henry County Wednesday. Cleanup is happening now after damage to areas including Highway 79, Buchanan Road, and Log Cabin Road.
“We spent a lot of time outside as kids, playing in the side of the yard, down the road," said Kayla Porter, looking out over her home.
For Kayla, Friendship Road in Henry County is home, it's family. Growing up, it's where she came to visit her grandparents.
“It’s kinda a little piece of heaven,” she said.
Kayla now lives in that house that belonged to her grandparents, but she's glad she was out when a violent storm hit Friendship Road.
“I had to drive across a field and hike over here to see the damage," she said. “It’s just, it just floored me honestly.”
Part of the roof is gone.
“There was a porch here,” said Kayla. “It’s totally ripped off and behind the house. Got a huge tree down over there. We’ve got pieces of the roof down in the swimming pool.”
The nearby Lakeway Auto Sales has caved in on top of a series of classic cars. All over this area of Henry County, there's debris and trees uprooted.
“This is part of the porch torn off the front of the house,” said Kayla.
There's a reason for the calm in Kayla's voice. She's ready to handle this.
“I’m actually an account manager for an insurance company," she said.
Kayla will rebuild and one day, she hopes to give her son this house on Friendship Road.
“It’s memories not just for me and my generation but generations ahead of us," she said.
