SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – A Midstate woman spoke about the moment she was robbed in a parking lot.
"It happens in seconds. It's not minutes. It's so fast you're not having time to think other than I'm just hitting her and trying to beat the crap out of her to get out of my car to leave us alone,” Dottie Brewer said.
A month ago, Dottie Brewer was at the Dollar General on Almaville Road in Smyrna. Police said a woman in line appeared to get Brewer’s pin number as she was checking out at the store.
That same woman came outside to tell her something.
“She said I've got your card. You dropped it. I said no I didn't. I have my card,” Brewer said.
As Brewer rolled down her window halfway, that's when police say the woman tried to grab Brewer's purse from her husband in the car.
“She got between the steering wheel and myself and was trying to grab it from him. She bit him on the left wrist right on the bones,” Brewer said.
Brewer had to take her husband to the hospital where he got a tetanus shot. Police said the woman jumped in a car after getting away with Brewer’s card holder and took out $352 from an ATM.
“It's outrageous. It's shocking,” Detective Jason Anderson with the Smyrna Police Department said.
Detective Anderson believes it was a crime of opportunity and the suspect got help.
“I think they targeted what they viewed to be as an elderly lady who wouldn't put up much of a fight,” Anderson said.
Brewer said she got her money back, but she’s more worried about the suspect still being out there.
“My concern is if she hurt my husband, who else is she going to target and hurt?,” Brewer said.
Police shared some tips if you find yourself in this kind of situation.
If someone gets too close to you in a store, ask them to back away and don't roll down the window for anyone you don't know.
