NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make everyone aware of an issue they are experiencing on their site.
As people are logging in to complete their weekly certifications, they are being directed to enter their three work searches for the previous week.
ALERT: We're aware the system is causing issues for individuals trying to complete weekly certifications by requiring work searches. We've contacted the system’s vendor to correct the issue. We'll post on social media when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience pic.twitter.com/J3r94Ih53k— TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) July 26, 2020
The system's vendor was contacted to correct the issue and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce sent out a statement later confirming the issue has been resolved.
They will release more information in the next 24-hours.
ALERT: The vendor resolved today's certification issues. Claimants should be able to certify now. We know this caused issues for many people. We're working on our end to lessen the impact on your claim. We'll address this over the next 24 hours. We apologize for the trouble. pic.twitter.com/uxttYji5R0— TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) July 26, 2020
