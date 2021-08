The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires. The automaker, Tuesday, May, 18, 2021, also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running. The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)