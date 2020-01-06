2015 Walker Stalker Con

The 2015 Walker Stalker Con at Meadowlands Exposition Center on December 6, 2015 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

 Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nikki Erickson was supposed to have a booth at the original event, but changed her mind after the first cancellation.

“It was really frustrating to see other vendors there and they’re talking about how they didn’t make back their table money at all,” Erickson said. 

For several months, News 4 has reported on Walker Stalker Con. Viewers complained of refund issues and actors spoke out--telling their fans not to attend the events.

James Frazier--who ran the convention for the past six years resigned as CEO in October--three days after a problematic convention in Atlanta. Michael DeVault then took over as interim CEO—and while he supposedly stepped down several days later… 

Video from social media shows DeVault was at the event this weekend ...speaking on the microphone and taking pictures with people.  

“He’’s acting like he’s running the show,” Erickson said. 

News 4 reached out to DeVault. He responded he could not comment. We also called James Frazier and his number was disconnected. 

The better business bureau says since the beginning of the year they received 19 complaints against this weekend's event and the company.

“What we know is James Frazier is in fact the owner. He is on all the corporation paperwork.  And once Michael DeValt stepped down as the CEO, quite frankly James Frazier is the contact and responsible for this situation,” Robyb Householder, President and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern KY said. 

Fans like Abriel Jackson just hope other fans won’t experience the same fate

“If they could not advertise anymore and somebody shut it down, I would be okay with that,” Abriel Jackson said. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.