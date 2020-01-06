NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nikki Erickson was supposed to have a booth at the original event, but changed her mind after the first cancellation.
“It was really frustrating to see other vendors there and they’re talking about how they didn’t make back their table money at all,” Erickson said.
For several months, News 4 has reported on Walker Stalker Con. Viewers complained of refund issues and actors spoke out--telling their fans not to attend the events.
James Frazier--who ran the convention for the past six years resigned as CEO in October--three days after a problematic convention in Atlanta. Michael DeVault then took over as interim CEO—and while he supposedly stepped down several days later…
Video from social media shows DeVault was at the event this weekend ...speaking on the microphone and taking pictures with people.
“He’’s acting like he’s running the show,” Erickson said.
News 4 reached out to DeVault. He responded he could not comment. We also called James Frazier and his number was disconnected.
The better business bureau says since the beginning of the year they received 19 complaints against this weekend's event and the company.
“What we know is James Frazier is in fact the owner. He is on all the corporation paperwork. And once Michael DeValt stepped down as the CEO, quite frankly James Frazier is the contact and responsible for this situation,” Robyb Householder, President and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern KY said.
Fans like Abriel Jackson just hope other fans won’t experience the same fate
“If they could not advertise anymore and somebody shut it down, I would be okay with that,” Abriel Jackson said.
