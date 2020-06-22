NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Islamic community is speaking out after a full page Islamophobic ad ran in the Sunday edition of the Tennessean.

The ad, which featured a declaration of an impending nuclear attack in Nashville by Islam, was ordered to be pulled from any future editions by sales executives and an investigation has been launched.

The Tennessean has since apologized and reached out to the Islamic community. They told News 4 they are sick of the hate and misinformation about Islam. After seeing the ad, the Islamic community said it was very unsettling.

The ad was placed by a fringe religious group out of Arkansas. It is called the Ministry of Future for America. After the Tennessean immediately pulled the ad, the paper issued several apologies.

The VP of news also issued a statement tweeted out by a Tennessean Reporter calling the ad "horrific."

Just so everyone is clear. Our reporters and editors like myself have nothing to do with advertising and the decisions on what ads run. — Duane Gang (@duanegang) June 21, 2020

“These are people who are trying to divide us,” Samar Ali of the American Muslim Advisory Council said about the ad.

Ali wrote an opinion column on Monday’s Tennessean.com with the headline, ‘we must fight hate and misinformation together.’

“I thought it was important to have a counter narrative that completely calls out the ad for what it is, a misinformation campaign trying to scare our city and divide us when we should be united,” Ali said.

Ali is also concerned some folks are only hearing one side of a story from groups who are loud about their hate.

“And that is very dangerous, putting our democracy at risk our community at risk and one country at risk,” Ali said.

The Tennessean said they have begun a full investigation, on how this ad made it thru their review of advertising content.