Grammy award-winning artist Jason Isbell is asking fans who are coming to his show at the Ryman Auditorium to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Isbell is performing from Oct. 22-24 and again from Oct. 26-28. During the six night run, non-perishable food will be collected in bins that will be set up around the venue and volunteers will also be accepting monetary donations each night.
“We can’t thank Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit enough for partnering with us to raise awareness and donations to fight against hunger in Middle Tennessee,” said Jaynee Day, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.
According to a 2017 study, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 5 children in middle Tennessee do not know where they will get their next meal. For more information about how to donate and volunteer to the Second Harvest Food Bank, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.