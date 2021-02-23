NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Titans 2020 first-round pick said he's done with the team in a tweet that has since been deleted from his account.

The post tweeted Monday night said "I'm done with football as a Titan...no further comments."

The tweet was deleted less than 30 minutes later.

Wilson had a rough season with the Titans, after only playing four snaps and being placed on the injury list and the COVID reserve list twice.

Off the field Wilson also received a trespass warning by TSU Police when they broke up a campus party and was arrested for DUI after doing donuts on Charlotte Avenue and crashing his car.

"He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him," Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said.

As of Tuesday morning the Titans have not said whether they plan to cut Wilson from the roster.