NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In recent years there has been a rise in deadly tornadoes sweep through the south.
Just after the Nashville area was struck, the Chattanooga area was also struck.
“I think when folks of tornado alley, they usually think of the Plains states, and for good reason. That’s where we tend to have more tornadoes anywhere else,” said News4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.
In Tennessee, we get our fair share of tornadoes.
Since 1990, the Volunteer State averages about 27 tornadoes a year. In traditional tornado alley, like Kansas – averages 90 a year – and Oklahoma – around 67 a year.
While tornadoes may not be as frequent here, there’s a kicker – they’re deadlier.
“They get more tornadoes in the plains in tornado alley, but we have more loss of life per tornado here in Middle Tennessee,” said 4WARN meteorologist Dan Thomas.
There are several factors that make tornadoes in Middle Tennessee even more deadly.
“We get a lot of nighttime ones. In the daytime you have a better chance of being going down the interstate and seeing it coming,” said Thomas. “At night you’re asleep. That’s another thing, you get awakened to maybe tornado sirens if you live right near one, but lots of people don’t.”
Another thing is complacency.
Tornadoes in the south can happen both in the day and night. Some can be quick spin tornadoes and do a lot of damage in a short amount of time.
Being weather aware of these dangers is critical.
“Surviving the storm is all about being ready for that storm and being prepared. Knowing what to do, you have to do things ahead of time,” said Spencer.
It’s critical to have at least two ways to receive weather information. Tornado sirens are for outdoor use.
News4 suggests a NOAA weather radio and the free News4 app with weather notifications turned on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.