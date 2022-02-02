NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Before the pandemic, the American Psychological Association estimated that over a third of adults in the U.S. were overeating, or eating unhealthy food, due to stress in their lives. A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield suggests that number is around 47% now.
Dr. Laurel Mellin, the founder of Emotional Brain Training, says getting to the root cause of your stress will be more helpful than exercising or dieting.
“Dieting and losing weight is so difficult because we have it in our mind that it's a habit problem,” she said. “Sure, it's a habit, but the habit that we have is a symptom of being stressed out. You know how it is. If you don't deal with the root cause, it's going to be really, really hard.”
Right now, the country has a problem with obesity because the methods being used dare not working.
“The problem isn't your food,” Mellin said. “The problem is that underneath that, your brain is pretty stressed out.”
“So, the first step is do not judge yourself,” Mellin said. “If you go out and eat all day and all night, the best thing you can do is say, ‘I will not judge myself.’
Next Mellin said that you should not view yourself as the problem when you overeat. Rather, the problem is stress.
“The third thing is to know your stress style,” Mellin said. “There are three different stress styles. One is mine, which is to go low—I get anxious or depressed. But the other two are very hard to find. In other words, you don't really know you're stressed. And one of them is an absence of feelings. When you have no feelings, that means your brain is stressed out. And the last one is a false high. Where you say, ‘everything's fine! I feel absolutely great!’ Which, you're not really grounded in your body, and you really are stressed out. So, know your stress style. Is it way high, way low, or numb?”
Once you know that about yourself then it’s on to the next step, which is understanding your emotions.
“Understand that this is about emotions and clearing and expressing your emotions. If you suppress your emotions and start overthinking, you will have more stress. You can't relax your way out of this stress because it's in your brain. It's been accumulating.”
Mellin added “, There's an amazing technique that my colleagues and I at the University of California, San Francisco developed, about 10 years ago, that’s now been shown to cause lasting weight loss. When you get hungry, instead of saying, ‘What should I eat?’ Or ‘Why did I eat that?’’ You say, ‘hey, the problem is stress. And what am I going to do.”
Mellin continued, “It turns out that based on genetics, the easiest, quickest way to clear stress is to use emotions by expressing emotions in a certain way for two-and-a-half minutes. People had shut off their stress and connected with themselves so deeply that they had endorphins and dopamine. That's how you biologically cleanse yourself from the extra stress that all of us have been dealing with.”
She said that if you can express those emotions and clear out the stress, the effects are felt throughout every part of your life.
“And the most important thing is when you clear those emotions, you connect to the deepest part of yourself, you feel secure inside,” she said. “It feels like, ‘I feel satisfied. I feel connected to myself.’ And you don't care about the food so much. And that's the solution. If you treat that one thing seriously and clear out that stress, every aspect from sleeping to eating to health to relationships is going to improve. And watch yourself have one of the best years of your life.”
