NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Major League Baseball hasn't made any plans to expand, so it would likely take years to get a professional baseball team here, but a group called Music City Baseball say Nashville is ready and willing to support another sports team.
That Nashville Stars is the proposed name for the potential MLB team. The name dates back to the 1940's with ties to the Negro Leagues in Nashville.
Major League Baseball has not expanded in more than 20 years, and there's no commitment that Nashville is on the list if and when it does decide to expand, but the Music City Baseball organization says it's making sure that when that day does come, Nashville is #1 on the list.
"You've gotta look at this as a 3-5 year process," says John Loar, Managing Director for Music City Baseball. "But there's been a lot of interest. I think we're ready and I think Nashville is the right market."
Over the years, Nashville has proved to be quite the sports city. Alberto Gonzales, Chairman of Music City Baseball, says that one of the arguments they will be making to the Major Leagues about an expansion to Nashville is the support for all of our other sports teams.
"We've got support for the Predators, the Titans, the news MLS soccer team coming here and support for the Sounds, which have been a great community partner," says Gonzales. "I think we can make some very strong arguments that Nashville will be ready in three or four years to support a Major League Baseball franchise."
They're already scoping out potential stadium locations, too. At the top of the list is the east bank of the Cumberland River near Nissan Stadium. As of now, they're looking into city-owned Sports Authority land, so their partnership with city leaders is crucial.
"The support of Mayor Cooper is very important," says Gonzales. "We need his vision. We need his leadership to get this done and we're hopeful that we can make the case to him that this is the best thing for Nashville."
