HERE’S THE PROBLEM – SOME PEOPLE ARE CALLING THIS WHOLE THING A HOAX. OTHERS TELL US – THEY’VE ACTUALLY SEEN IT… EITHER WAY SCHOOLS ARE NOW RESPONDING – TO MAKE SURE PARENTS ARE ON THE LOOKOUT.
We posted about Momo on the News4 Facebook page. Out of hundreds of comments, about a dozen people said they saw the video on their child's device.
Some kids were watching Minecraft and Roblox video games, other parents say they saw it with their own eyes on YouTube and don't appreciate those going around saying it's fake.
Oone mother commented “it’s very insensitive to children in my very own life that have had this happen to them (on YouTube)..children were told that if they tell their parents their family would die…please don’t say its not true."
YouTube itself saying, “We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies."
Momo videos have also been rumored to pop up on Facebook owned platform “Whats App.”
Facebook says, "we don't allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide and will remove it when reported to us."
Here's the problem with figuring out whether these videos are real.
When we searched for them we couldn't find anything. Neither could Nashville IT experts at Kraft Technology, but there are first-hand accounts of this happening.
Local school districts aren't taking any chances.
Wilson County schools tells me two elementary students saw it pop up yesterday and told their parents. The school blocked the site they were on and did the same for across the district.
Robertson County schools sent a district wide message to parents warning them of the Momo Challenge and asking teachers to address the issue with their students.
Rutherford County Schools say they are using this opportunity to reinforce the importance of good online safeguards.
Other schools think talking about it is only making the situation worse.
Dickson County Schools tells me “they reviewed it and do not plan to extend the frenzy.”
So is this really just a cruel cry for attention from the creator? It doesn’t appear to benefit anyone involved. All it’s doing is scaring children and their parents. The only positive I can find from the situation is that parents are forced to be vigilant in monitoring what their kids are watching.
