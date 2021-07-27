NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Can an employer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question arising after Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced their workers must get the vaccine.

Currently, the leadership team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will be required to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by August 15th, and the second dose by September 15th. VUMC says everyone else will be required to get the vaccine later.

But what if you can’t get the vaccine or choose not to?

“Generally speaking, at will, they can fire you for whatever reason they want,” says attorney, Jim Todd. “However, there are protections for employees.”

Todd says it comes down to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruling, which says employers can require employees get vaccinated. If employees refuse to get the vaccine, they should look to the American with Disabilities Act or the Civil Rights Act.

“So, if you are an employee, and you have a medical reason why you can’t get the vaccine, you could get some safe harbor there,” Todd says. “If you are an employee and you have a religious reason why you shouldn’t get the vaccine, you could have safe harbor in the Civil Rights Act.”

Todd says this would require legal action. Right now, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s 28,000 employees, they report 72% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. VUMC says 28% still must get the shot.

“My advice for people trying not to get the vaccine, would be you have to have one of those exceptions,” Todd says. “You would want to go to your employer and say, “because of my religion I don’t want to get the vaccine, and can we work around it”?”

Todd suggests unvaccinated people work with their employer and look into different options like wearing a mask in the workplace or keeping distance.

News4 reached out to Tri-Star Health and Ascension St. Thomas to see if they will require vaccinations for employees. Both said they do not at this time. Ascension St. Thomas says they will have more information on this in the next few days.