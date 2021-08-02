NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week, the IRS will send refund checks to 1.5 million Americans as part of a provision in the American Rescue Plan.
An average refund of $1,600 will be going to taxpayers who overpaid for their unemployment compensation on previous tax returns.
Direct deposits reportedly started earlier this week.
For taxpayers who typically get paper refund checks from the IRS, those payments were sent in the mail on Friday.
The treasury says it has issued more than $8 million unemployment-related refunds, totaling to $10 billion.
For more information on the refund, you can read the IRS's full report by clicking here.
