NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The IRS has instituted a two month filing extension for residents of disaster-declared areas of Middle Tennessee.
Late Friday, the IRS published the announcement:
Victims of this week's tornadoes and severe storms in parts of Tennessee, including Nashville, will have until July 15, 2020, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today.
The IRS is offering this relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual assistance. Currently this includes Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, but taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
The IRS says this will be activated automatically for everyone with their tax record addresses here, so no additional steps are required at the moment.
The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.
The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief. However, if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.
