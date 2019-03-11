NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch woman was an employee of the IRS in Franklin, TN, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of theft of government property, wire fraud and identity theft, according to a news release.
Tracey R. Allison, 47, was charged with theft of government property, five counts of wire fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.
Allison is accused of faking military duty orders in order to receive paid leave from her employer.
According to the indictment, Allison was discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve in August 2012 and enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard on July 5, 2018.
The indictment alleges that while employed by the IRS between November 2013 and October 2018, Allison regularly submitted forms used by the Department of the Army to the Payrool and Personnel Systems Unit of the IRS to record reserve duty and receive payment.
Each form submitted bore the forged signature and Department of Defense identification number of Allison’s former commanding officer, who was actually retired and ceased supervising Allison in July 2013.
During the five-year scheme, the indictment alleges that Allison submitted around 70 fraudulent forms and collected paid military leave and other benefits totaling $22,864.24, even though she had no authorized military duty status for those dates.
If convicted, Allison faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, up to 10 years in prison for theft of government property and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for each count of aggravated identity theft, and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.