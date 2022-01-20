NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday victims of the severe storms and tornadoes now have an extension to file various tax documents.
Following the storms that took place on Dec. 10, 2021, the IRS said the affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief and an extension.
The IRS told community members they now have until May 16th to file various individual and business tax returns as well as make tax payments.
The areas that qualify for this extension are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties. The IRS said this declaration permits postponement of certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.
The IRS will automatically identify if a taxpayer is located within the covered disaster area or not and will apply filing and payment relief if they are qualified.
The IRS asked taxpayers if they have been affected by the tornado but reside outside of the covered disaster area to call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.
For more information to see if you or your business qualify visit this website.
